Sea Power Mag: Navy orders MH-60R helicopters to replace transfers to Greece

The Navy has ordered three MH-60R helicopters from the manufacturer to replace three transferred to the government of Greece.

The Naval Air Systems Command awarded Lockheed Martin a $129 million contract modification for the production and delivery of three MH-60R Seahawk helicopters “as replacement-in-kind for the Navy,” the Defense Department said in a June 29 contract announcement.

The three replacement-in-kind (RIK) aircraft are in support of the Hellenic navy Foreign Military Sales, said Liz Mildenstein, a spokeswoman for the Naval Air Systems Command. “The U.S. Navy issued three ‘green’ exportable MH-60Rs to the Hellenic navy in order to support the stated delivery schedule in the FMS case. The RIK aircraft are to replenish the U.S. Navy inventory”.

The Naval Air Systems Command, through the Foreign Military Sales Program, originally awarded a $194 million contract modification to Lockheed Martin for four MH-60Rs and three airborne low-frequency sonar systems to be used by the helicopters for Greece, according to an Oct. 26 Defense Department contract announcement.

The MH-60R is the U.S. Navy’s maritime strike and anti-submarine helicopter. The helicopter type also has been ordered and/or exported to the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Danish Air Force, and the Royal Saudi Navy, the Republic of Korea Navy and the Indian Navy.