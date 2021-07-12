Euro 2020: It’s going to Rome!
Donaroma blocked three penalties, shattered the dreams of the English and European Cup instead of London, goes to Rome.
Italy won 3-2 on penalties (1-1 overtime) and is the European champion for the second time in its history, leaving the English still without one.
For the second time (and first since the 1976 the final) the final result was decided on penalties.
This is the continuation of the negative tradition of the teams that host the Euro final.
This time it was Italy defeating England on penalties in “Wembley”.
After Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 and France in 1984, no other host has succeeded in three chances they had since then.
Greece started this…curse in the epic Euro 2004 against the host Portugal, which in turn it won the Euro 2016 in France and now Italy beat the host England at “Wembley”.
You may be interested
European Central Bank sets new inflation target at 2%Panos - Jul 09, 2021
The European Central Bank set a new inflation target on Thursday after an 18-month strategy review, hoping to bolster its…
Coronavirus Greece: 2,107 new cases, 153 intubated, 10 deathsPanos - Jul 09, 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,107, of which…
ND leads SYRIZA by 13%, latest trends poll showsPanos - Jul 09, 2021
According to pollster MRB’s snapshot on the Greek electorate’s mood, ruling New Democracy received 36.8% on the question regarding the…
Leave a Comment