Coronavirus Greece: 2,107 new cases, 153 intubated, 10 deaths

8 July 2021
3 Views

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,107, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 433,021 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 146 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,769 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 10, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,773 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 153 (68.0% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,720 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

