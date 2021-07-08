LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

ND leads SYRIZA by 14%, latest Poll shows

7 July 2021
2 Views

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 14 points, in the voting intention by reduction on the valid votes, according to a Pulse poll for SKAI TV.

ND got 38%, SYRIZA 24%, followed by the Movement for Change (KINAL) with 7%, the KKE with 6%, the Hellenic Solution with 4.5%, the DiEM25 with 3.5%.

On the question of who is best-suited for prime minister, the respondents said Kyriakos Mitsotakis with a percentage of 42% compared to 25% who chose Alexis Tsipras.

The findings revealed that 60% of the respondents worried about the coronavirus mutation a lot or somewhat, while 16% were moderately concerned and a little or not at all 19%.

An interesting finding was that those who had done one or two doses of the vaccine are more worried, at 75%, while those who do not even have an appointment are 28% worried.

Of those who have scheduled a vaccination appointment, 50% are concerned. That is, those who are clearly in favour of the vaccine are more concerned about the coronavirus mutation and that is why they are obviously already vaccinated. On the contrary, the more the denial of the vaccine increases, the less the anxiety decreases.

Of those who have not been vaccinated, 14% say they will definitely be vaccinated and 26% say they will probably get the jab. On the contrary, there is a percentage of 21% who say that they will probably not get the vaccine, while a 36% make it clear that they will definitely not do it. In the general population among the adults, Pulse estimates of the 25% who have not been vaccinated or have scheduled an appointment, at least half will not be vaccinated.

