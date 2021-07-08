Greek food authority EFET orders immediate recall of Dutch chicken breast fillet

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET), has ordered the immediate recall of chicken breast fillet with the trade name “IQF VRIESEKOOP” available from the company “MART KAS & KARY”.

In particular, the Regional Directorate of Central Macedonia sampled a preparation from chicken breast fillet without bone and frozen skin.

The preparation, with production/freezing date 07/04/2021 and expiration date 07/10/2022, produced in the Netherlands, (PRODUCTOR: N.VRIESEKOOP BV NETHERLANDS Biestkampweg 2, 5249 JV Rosmalen Netherlands, NL 5582 EG.), With the trade name “IQF VRIESEKOOP” was available from the company “MART KAS & KARY”.

In the specific sample, in collaboration with the Food Testing and Research Laboratory of Thessaloniki of EFET, the presence of the pathogenic microorganism Salmonella was detected.

(Salmonella spp).

EFET requested the immediate recall of the entire batch of the product in question and the relevant controls are already underway.