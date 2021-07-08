LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Eight Germans rescued after their sailing boat sank near Naxos

7 July 2021
Eight German tourists were rescued after the sailing boat they were on sank in the sea area southwest of Naxos. All of them are safe and unharmed.

The 8 passengers were collected by the passenger ferry “Ekaterini P” and are expected to board a patrol boat of the port to the port of Naxos.

The reasons for the vessel sinking remain unknown.

