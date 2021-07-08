Eight Germans rescued after their sailing boat sank near Naxos
Eight German tourists were rescued after the sailing boat they were on sank in the sea area southwest of Naxos. All of them are safe and unharmed.
The 8 passengers were collected by the passenger ferry “Ekaterini P” and are expected to board a patrol boat of the port to the port of Naxos.
The reasons for the vessel sinking remain unknown.
