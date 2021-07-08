LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Are Europeans Satisfied With The EU’s Pandemic Response?

7 July 2021
3 Views

Greeks are among the most satisfied with how Brussels handled the Covid-19 pandemic, according to findings in a Pew Research survey.

Currently, the European Union is finally in a good place in its battle against Covid-19 and its vaccination campaign has been given added urgency due to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. As infection rates continue to fall in Europe and countries loosen their restrictions, how does the public feel about the EU’s response to the pandemic?

A Pew Research Center survey conducted between March and May of this year found that among eight EU nations, people in Sweden tend to be most satisfied with how Brussels has responded to the crisis with 70 percent of respondents giving the effort the thumbs up.

In Germany, there has been widespread frustration about the pace of the country’s vaccine rollout with many critics pointing their finger towards the EU and claiming things would have been better if Berlin had obtained its vaccine supply independently. Even though the rollout of the shots has improved significantly, only 43 percent of Germans are happy with how the EU has responded to the pandemic.

