‘Democritus 2021’ military exercise (video-photos)
The Greek Army carried its regular military exercise named “Democritus 2021”, which involved artillery fire, mortars, and anti-tank weapons and the use of armored personnel carriers (TOMP), tanks, self-propelled guns as well as attack and transport helicopters.
The exercise is being held in Xanthi from 11 to 18 July.
The Tactical Group of the Motorised Infantry Battalion, lieutenants of all the Weapons and Corps of the 2020 Order, as well as divisions and means of the XXI Armored Brigade Brigade (XXV TTT “2nd Cavalry Regiment – Ephesus”) took part in the exercise.
Apart from taking part in the “Democritus” exercise, the lieutenants were trained on the field in matters of Logistics, while the XXI Armored Brigade (XXI TTT “PINDOS”) executed the exemplary TAMS defense as well as the collection of heavy technical equipment.
You may be interested
Not getting COVID Injection Is a ‘Sin,’ Anti-Vaxxers Must Spend Their Lives Repenting, Says Russian Orthodox ChurchPanos - Jul 07, 2021
Those who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 are committing a sin they will have to repent for the rest…
UK expected to announce end of quarantine for travel to Greece for fully vaccinatedPanos - Jul 07, 2021
The British government is expected to roll out its latest, revised plan tomorrow for travel abroad, and the list of…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,797 new cases, 168 intubated, 8 deathsPanos - Jul 07, 2021
Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,797, of…
Leave a Comment