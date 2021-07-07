‘Democritus 2021’ military exercise (video-photos)

The Greek Army carried its regular military exercise named “Democritus 2021”, which involved artillery fire, mortars, and anti-tank weapons and the use of armored personnel carriers (TOMP), tanks, self-propelled guns as well as attack and transport helicopters.

The exercise is being held in Xanthi from 11 to 18 July.

The Tactical Group of the Motorised Infantry Battalion, lieutenants of all the Weapons and Corps of the 2020 Order, as well as divisions and means of the XXI Armored Brigade Brigade (XXV TTT “2nd Cavalry Regiment – Ephesus”) took part in the exercise.

Apart from taking part in the “Democritus” exercise, the lieutenants were trained on the field in matters of Logistics, while the XXI Armored Brigade (XXI TTT “PINDOS”) executed the exemplary TAMS defense as well as the collection of heavy technical equipment.