Coronavirus Greece: 1,820 new cases, 159 intubated, 9 deaths

7 July 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,820, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 430,960 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 147 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,636 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 9, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,763 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 159 (68.6% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,713 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

