Coronavirus Greece: 1,820 new cases, 159 intubated, 9 deaths
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,820, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 430,960 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 147 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,636 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 9, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,763 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 159 (68.6% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,713 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
You may be interested
‘Democritus 2021’ military exercise (video-photos)Panos - Jul 07, 2021
The Greek Army carried its regular military exercise named “Democritus 2021”, which involved artillery fire, mortars, and anti-tank weapons and…
Not getting COVID Injection Is a ‘Sin,’ Anti-Vaxxers Must Spend Their Lives Repenting, Says Russian Orthodox ChurchPanos - Jul 07, 2021
Those who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 are committing a sin they will have to repent for the rest…
UK expected to announce end of quarantine for travel to Greece for fully vaccinatedPanos - Jul 07, 2021
The British government is expected to roll out its latest, revised plan tomorrow for travel abroad, and the list of…
Leave a Comment