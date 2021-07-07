Coronavirus Greece: 1,797 new cases, 168 intubated, 8 deaths
Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,797, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 429,144 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 125 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,446 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,754 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 168 (68.5% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,709 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
