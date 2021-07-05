LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 801 new cases, 173 intubated, 6 deaths

5 July 2021


The Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 801, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to 426,963 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 109 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,238 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 6, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,743 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 173 (68.2% men). Their median age is 66 years. 86.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,702 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

