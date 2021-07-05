Coronavirus Greece: 619 new cases, 177 intubated, 9 deaths
The Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 619, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 425,964 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 107 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,182 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 6, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,737 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 177 (67.8% men). Their median age is 66 years. 85.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,700 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
