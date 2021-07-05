At 29 killed in plane crash in Philippines
A military plane has crashed in the southern Philippines killing at least 29 people, while dozens have been pulled alive from the burning wreckage.
The transporter was carrying more than 90 people, mostly troops, when it overshot the runway on Jolo island. Fifty were injured and 17 are missing, the military said. Survivors were taken to a nearby military hospital. A large ball of black smoke was seen above the wreckage of the plane, a Lockheed C130 Hercules.
Pictures of the site published by local media show burning debris in a wooded area close to a number of buildings.
Source: bbc.com
