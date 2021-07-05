$300 million-superyacht of Qatari Sheikh Jaber al-Thani in Preveza (photos)

Last Tuesday, a Bloomberg article reported that Greece will be in first place in superyacht arrivals for the month.

The piece said that from the 21st to the 25th of June, there were more or less 194 luxury boats sailing around Greece. Among them, of course, is “Al Mirqab” of Sheikh of Qatar and former Prime Minister of the Emirate Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani. Of course, the Qatari royal family is known for its love of Greece as the perfect holiday destination and has been doing so every summer for the last few years.

And while the $300 million 133-metre Al Mirqab is sailing around the Aegean, the other superyacht of the rich Qatari, the 123-metre Al Lusail was spotted in the Ionian.

The luxury yacht, as reported by the local website atpreveza.gr, arrived on Friday morning in Preveza from Tarragona, Spain and will welcome visitors under extreme secrecy, to start a cruise in the Greek seas.

The construction of this yacht began in 2016 at the German shipyards Lurssen and was delivered in 2017. It can accommodate 36 people and another 56 people crew.

The cost of the boat is estimated at $300 million.