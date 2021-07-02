Obligatory certificate of vaccination, PCR or Rapid tests for travel to islands from July 5th

Greeks travelling to islands from July 5th will be obliged to either carry a certificate of vaccination, a negative PCR test of 72 hours, or a rapid test of 48 hours, while children up to 12 years old will be able to move freely. The measures apply to all islands with the exception of Euboea, Salamina, and Lefkada.

The new measures and restrictions were announced by Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias following the recommendations of the Infectious Diseases Committee and the available data on the evolution of the pandemic in the country, during Thursday’s press conference in the presence of Deputy Minister of Health, Vassilis Kontozamanis, the professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Vana Papaevangelou, and professor Gikas Majiorkinis the committee of infectious disease experts.

As Hardalias stated:

Travel to the islands for adults will be from July 5 with a certificate of vaccination, or disease, or with a negative PCR test of 72 hours, or rapid test of 48 hours. Children up to 12 years old will be able to move freely. We also recommend a self-test for everyone over 12 years of age upon return. Exceptions will be travel to Euboea, Salamina, and Lefkada.

As for the land movements, the situation will be re-evaluated based on the data that we will have in the next period.”

Mr. Hardalias also announced the placing of Mykonos from the “yellow” level to the “orange”, due to an increase in the epidemiological burden.

On the other hand, the areas of Larissa, Euboea, West Attica, were relegated down a category and from “orange” to “yellow”.