PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla at SEV meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is taking part in an online talk with the head of Pfizer Albert Bourla, and the Chairman of the Board of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which is holding its Annual General meeting.

The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will address the meeting via a recorded video message to the event.

Mr. Papalexopoulos stressed that there is strong optimism that in the coming years we will have strong economic and social progress.

Development, as he noted, will not come on its own, ‘we have to conquer it. That’s why changes are needed and rifts with past practices.

There is a series of promising data, neophyte businesses, established businesses that are investing in their green and digital future, in young people repatriating.