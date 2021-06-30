Greece Weather Bulletin: Heatwave report
The National Meteorological Service issued an emergency weather bulletin for the new heatwave.
The temperature will rise from today Tuesday from the west and in the following days gradually in the rest of the country.
The areas that will be most affected by the high temperatures are the Ionian Islands and the mainland.
The Higher temperatures will occur in mainland Greece, where the minimum temperature values in most areas are already at the level of 25 degrees Celsius.
(Tuesday 29/6/21)
You may be interested
Bloomberg – The best country to live in amid the pandemic – Where is GreecePanos - Jun 30, 2021
Countries around the globe, especially in the West, are trying to turn a new leaf and return to normalcy amid…
PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla at SEV meetingPanos - Jun 30, 2021
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is taking part in an online talk with the head of Pfizer Albert Bourla, and the Chairman…
Justin Bieber and his 70-year-old Greek fisherman “friend” in MilosPanos - Jun 29, 2021
Justin Bieber is enjoying his vacation in Greece with his beautiful wife Hailey Baldwin and of course, he has not…
Leave a Comment