Stolen Picasso painting found in Athens

28 June 2021
A Picasso painting stolen from Greece’s Largest Public Museum the National Gallery has reportedly been found. It had been stolen in 2012, along with another painting by Mondrian. The paintings were found in a crypt in Keratea,  a town in East Attica.
Police have arrested a person who is being interrogated at τηε Attica General Police Headquarters GADA).

