Justin Bieber and his 70-year-old Greek fisherman “friend” in Milos

Justin Bieber is enjoying his vacation in Greece with his beautiful wife Hailey Baldwin and of course, he has not stopped posting snapshots on his personal Instagram account.

The 27-year-old star left Mykonos and as his latest photos reveal, his next destination was the enchanting Milos. As it seems, Bieber has been impressed by the beauties of Greece, while he seems to be enjoying the simplicity and unassuming way of life on the island without fanfare and spotlight of cosmopolitan Mykonos.

As revealed by Cobalt Music executive Dimitris Tsakoumis through his personal Instagram account, the singer is visiting the picturesque villages of the island, while choosing the “humble” taverns for his meal instead of luxurious restaurants.

Under a series of photos, Dimitris Tsakoumis revealed details about the pop star’s vacation. As he writes: “In the tavern Medusa, in the picturesque (although not as famous as the much-photographed Klima) Mandrakia Justin Bieber yesterday ate privately and he obviously went crazy with the grilled sardines as he got four packages of the seafood delicacy to take back to his boat.

He came to eat with us fava beans and shrimp here, in the “wires” of Milos (the photogenic sheds with colored doors, where fishing boats spend the winter, while in summer they are turned into humble cottages) instead of, for example, going to Matoyiannia to shop Louis Vuitton.



Mr. Andreas opened the yellow door for us from next door, a 79-year-old man with a soul and body of a guy in his 50s, who walks and swims in one day as much as we do in a year. And he did not know who Justin was, nor did he have 4G speeds down there to show him who Justin was, nor did he have time for such thongs, because he had to prepare a longline.”