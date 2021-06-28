Cosmopolitan Athens Riviera is back again (photos)

Cosmopolitanism comes back again on Attica’s coastline as it is the absolute success story under construction.

London has the Queen, Berlin the fragments of the Berlin Wall, Paris unquestionably holds the scepters of past (but not forgotten) Central European grandeur, in Rome, whatever stone you pick up you will find a fossil of a former emperor, or at least this is what the locals will try hard to convince you it is.

Athens will always have the Parthenon, a reason for anyone to fall in love with the city again and again over the centuries, but in recent years it has become somewhat more lovable, and not because of what it carries as a dowry of 2,500 years, but for what it happens now.

The once marginalized, neglected, 70 kilometers of coastline of South Attica, from the port of Piraeus to the Temple of Poseidon in Sounio but at the same time the most attractive, beautiful part of the urban fabric -in fact, a piece of seaside paradise- comes to life again.

The cosmogony that takes place on the Athenian Riviera is of such magnitude that there is no longer an international travel guide in printed or electronic form that does not leave a glorious review for the gem of the crown of Attica.

Of course, it is not possible to talk about the restart of the coastal front of Attica without referring to the most crucial and monumental project, that of the redevelopment of Elliniko. Only the Metropolitan Park, with an area of ​​2,000,000 square meters that will connect the coastal zone with Ymittos, will be a valuable public space for the residents and visitors of the area but also a real breath for the whole of Attica. Together with the 3.5 km coastal front, where, among other things, an Aquarium will be created, they will radically reshape and upgrade the Athenian Riviera and essentially the relationship of the inhabitants with the public space. After all, as recent history has shown, both the natives and the visitors of Athens appreciate, utilize and enjoy the public free spaces.

The Athens Riviera is reborn with a plan, vision and ideas. It has, so to speak, all that the other, more famous and more photogenic European coastlines have almost lost…