Coronavirus Greece: 362 new cases, 215 intubated, 8 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 362, 11 of which were detected at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 421,266 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 68 are considered related to travel from abroad and 629 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,682 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 215 (66.5% men). Their median age is 67 years. 83.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.