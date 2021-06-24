LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Acid attack: The Metropolitan of Kifissia is in danger of losing one eye (photos)

23 June 2021
1 Views

The Metropolitan of Kifissia, Kyrillos, is in immediate danger of losing one of his eyes. He is currently in the Laiko Hospital where the doctors are washing his eyes and depending on the patient’s response, he will be taken at the Gennimatas ophthalmology clinic, where he will undergo immediate surgery.

The Metropolitans of Glyfada Antonios and Zakynthos Dionysios also have serious burns.

They were injured during the acid attack against the Metropolitans in the Petraki Monastery,  by a priest who had been expelled by the Synodal Court.

Meanwhile, the photo of the perpetrator has been released.

(The perpetrator)

Photos of the place where the attack took place have also been released.

