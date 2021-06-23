Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval

The new bill on US-Greek defense cooperation was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with universal support.

Now the bill passes to the next stage which is its submission for voting in the plenary session of the Senate.

For his part, the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, noted that “the vote in favor of the bill is a recognition of the strong bilateral relationship, strengthens support for the modernization of the Greek Armed Forces and strengthens the multilateral relations of Cyprus, Israel, Greece and the USA”.

“As this important cross-party bill goes to the Senate for full consideration, we must remain committed to ensuring that our country improves its defense cooperation with Greece”, said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and thanked the members of the Committee who voted to send this bill to the Senate to support one of our most important partners in the Eastern Mediterranean and a notable NATO ally, as he stated.