LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece: 7,000 applications for adult movies

23 June 2021
1 Views

After the first casting of the newly formed production company SugarBabes.tv in September 2019 and the endless queues of about 1,000 candidates for aspiring young pornstars of the adult industry during the pre-covid era, the second casting this year exceeded in just one week the 6,851 applications for participation in its new productions!

A number amazingly high exceeding all expectations.

The process of the first phase has been completed and the first selection has already been made for those who passed to the second phase.

Gaining international fame, SugarBabes.tv in its second year decided to open with Greek productions, breaking the monopoly of a domestic company, and highlighting the new blood of Greek and Greek pornstars, giving new breath to the domestic adult industry. Many of the people who were found in the first casting are now well-known names, which of course attracted even more people according to the large increase in applications in this year’s casting, which showed an increase of 700% compared to that of 2019.

You may be interested

Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

The new bill on US-Greek defense cooperation was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with universal support. Now the…

Signatures for Line 4 of the Metro – Mitsotakis: The country is turning the page (videos)
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

Signatures for Line 4 of the Metro – Mitsotakis: The country is turning the page (videos)

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

The signatures for the biggest construction project that is taking place after Attiki Odos, fell tonight in Galatsi, where in…

Alco poll: New Democracy leads with 12.9 points
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Alco poll: New Democracy leads with 12.9 points

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

A marginal change in the political scene is reflected in a poll conducted by Alco for the Open that took…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

The new bill on US-Greek defense cooperation was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with universal support. Now the bill passes to the next stage which…

Signatures for Line 4 of the Metro – Mitsotakis: The country is turning the page (videos)
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

Signatures for Line 4 of the Metro – Mitsotakis: The country is turning the page (videos)

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

The signatures for the biggest construction project that is taking place after Attiki Odos, fell tonight in Galatsi, where in a few days the first construction sites…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Menendez Bill passed unanimously & goes to Senate for approval

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

The new bill on US-Greek defense cooperation was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with universal support. Now the bill passes to the next stage which…

Signatures for Line 4 of the Metro – Mitsotakis: The country is turning the page (videos)
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

Signatures for Line 4 of the Metro – Mitsotakis: The country is turning the page (videos)

Panos - Jun 23, 2021

The signatures for the biggest construction project that is taking place after Attiki Odos, fell tonight in Galatsi, where in a few days the first construction sites…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments