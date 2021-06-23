Alco poll: New Democracy leads with 12.9 points

A marginal change in the political scene is reflected in a poll conducted by Alco for the Open that took place from June 15 to 19, with New Democracy maintaining a significant lead of 12.9 percentage points over SYRIZA.

In the intention to vote, New Democracy gathers 36.9%, SYRIZA 24%, KINAL 6.8%, KKE 5.5%, Hellenic Solution 4% and MERA25 is at 3%.

When asked about the most suitable Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has a big lead with 39% against 22% of Alexis Tsipras. “Neither of them” answers 35%.

In the evaluation of the ministers, the most positive opinions are for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, followed by the Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias.

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Michalis Chrysochoidis complete the top five with similar percentages of positive evaluations.