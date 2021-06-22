Mitsotakis: We expect the extension of our EEZ demarcation agreement with Egypt soon

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is in Cairo, for his official visit to Egypt.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was received at the airport of the Egyptian capital by the Deputy Minister of Oil and Mineral Wealth of Egypt, Tarek El Mola and the Greek Ambassador to the country, Nikos Garilidis.

The Prime Minister then went to the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, where he laid two wreaths, one at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and one at the tomb of the President, Anwar Sadat.

At 12 p.m. Greek time Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at the Etihadeya Presidential Palace in Cairo. The meeting was followed by statements by the two leaders.

“There are deep friendly relations between Greece and Egypt and the first contacts between the two peoples took place 3,000 years ago. Cooperation at the economic and military level has intensified in recent years, either bilaterally or multilaterally, together with Cyprus”, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in a statement after meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cairo.

“Mr. Mitsotakis and I examined a number of aspects of our relationship from economic exchanges to tourism cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional developments. I stressed the need to respect international law and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states in the wider region. I stressed the need to strengthen the tripartite mechanism between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. On the Palestinian issue, I referred to the Egyptian initiative to rebuild Gaza. For Libya, I emphasize the need for an electoral process at the end of the year and the withdrawal of foreign troops”, added Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“Our common goals are not to have new problems in our neighborhood. A typical example is the partial demarcation of the maritime zones between us, which is an accomplished of peace and stability in the wider region, I expect that there will soon be a total demarcation of our maritime zones. We also discussed the Cyprus issue with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. There can not be a solution beyond the binding framework set by the UN resolutions. In other words, a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, a solution compatible with the capacity of the Republic of Cyprus as an EU member. Thoughts of two states are out of the question, especially when accompanied by threats of opening of Varoshia and installing a drone base in the Occupied Territories”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated.

“We also discussed developments in Libya. We support peace and order in the neighboring country and the basic precondition is the withdrawal of all foreign troops and mercenaries and finally the holding of elections before the end of the year. Mr. Sisi shares our deep annoyance for the non-participation of Greece in the ‘Berlin Process’ in a few days. I briefed President Sisi on my meeting with Erdogan. There are prospects for the deepening of Greek-Turkish relations on issues such as the economy and climate change so that they can de-escalate the tension from our unbridled differences, such as the demarcation of the EEZ”, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his statements after the meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo.

Mr. Mitsotakis in his statements referred to the new environment and energy agreement signed by the two countries. He said that this is a step that serves the well-being of the peoples of Greece and Egypt and spoke about the electrical interconnection of the two countries through a submarine cable. He noted that it will transport to Greece and Europe electricity that will be produced exclusively from renewable sources and that this is a “green” project. “The relevant memorandum is practically ready”, he stressed, emphasizing that “it transforms our seas into fields of cooperation, development and prosperity of our peoples”.