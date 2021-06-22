FM Dendias in Luxembourg: PM Mitsotakis to visit Baghdad soon
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Baghdad shortly, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said at doorstop comments prior to the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.
The EU foreign ministers will discuss Belarus, Iraq, and Turkey.
“We will discuss Belarus today, and we expect an agreement on a fourth set of sanctions,” he said. “We will also discuss Iraq, which is for us of tremendous importance, since Prime Minister Mr. Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Baghdad in the coming days. We shall also discuss Turkey, for which Greece has a very clear and stated stance, which I shall reiterate,” he added.
Mitsotakis is currently on an official visit to Egypt.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis: We expect the extension of our EEZ demarcation agreement with Egypt soonmakis - Jun 21, 2021
The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is in Cairo, for his official visit to Egypt. Kyriakos Mitsotakis was received at…
Two Greek islands in best-hidden of the Mediterranean: TelegraphPanos - Jun 18, 2021
British media outlet Telegraph included the Greek islands of Karpathos and Alonissos in its top 20 holiday destinations in the…
Coronavirus Greece: 519 new cases, 321 intubated, 16 deathsPanos - Jun 18, 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 519, of which 2…
Leave a Comment