FM Dendias in Luxembourg: PM Mitsotakis to visit Baghdad soon

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Baghdad shortly, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said at doorstop comments prior to the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.

The EU foreign ministers will discuss Belarus, Iraq, and Turkey.

“We will discuss Belarus today, and we expect an agreement on a fourth set of sanctions,” he said. “We will also discuss Iraq, which is for us of tremendous importance, since Prime Minister Mr. Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Baghdad in the coming days. We shall also discuss Turkey, for which Greece has a very clear and stated stance, which I shall reiterate,” he added.

Mitsotakis is currently on an official visit to Egypt.