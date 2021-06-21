Mitsotakis: We expect the extension of our EEZ demarcation agreement with Egypt soon

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is in Cairo, for his official visit to Egypt.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was received at the airport of the Egyptian capital by the Deputy Minister of Oil and Mineral Wealth of Egypt, Tarek El Mola and the Greek Ambassador to the country, Nikos Garilidis.

The Prime Minister then went to the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, where he laid two wreaths, one at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and one at the tomb of the President, Anwar Sadat.

At 12 p.m. Greek time Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at the Etihadeya Presidential Palace in Cairo. The meeting was followed by statements by the two leaders.

“There are deep friendly relations between Greece and Egypt and the first contacts between the two peoples took place 3,000 years ago. Cooperation at the economic and military level has intensified in recent years, either bilaterally or multilaterally, together with Cyprus”, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in a statement after meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cairo.

“Mr. Mitsotakis and I examined a number of aspects of our relationship from economic exchanges to tourism cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional developments. I stressed the need to respect international law and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states in the wider region. I stressed the need to strengthen the tripartite mechanism between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. On the Palestinian issue, I referred to the Egyptian initiative to rebuild Gaza. For Libya, I emphasize the need for an electoral process at the end of the year and the withdrawal of foreign troops”, added Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.