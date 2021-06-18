LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid measures: Playgrounds, amusement parks, therapeutic baths & massages to open – All the new dates

17 June 2021
The opening of outdoor playgrounds, amusement parks and therapeutic baths and massages from Saturday, June 19, is suggested by the committee of infectious diseases, which met today to further lighten up the covid-19 restrictions.

From the same day, one customer per 16 square meters will be allowed in retail stores, instead of one customer per 25 square meters, which is valid today.

At the same time, the experts suggest that the indoors cinemas be opened from July 1st with a fullness of 50% for those who have been vaccinated or with a self or rapid test.

It is worth noting that the use of a mask is not abolished, regardless of whether someone has been vaccinated or not.

The non-use of a mask will probably be for outdoor use and will depend on the progress of the vaccinations.

Recent Comments