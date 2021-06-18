Coronavirus Greece: 519 new cases, 321 intubated, 16 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 519, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 417,253 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 26 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,015 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 16, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,494 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 321 (65.9% men). Their median age is 67 years. 86.0% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients that have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,593.

Admissions of new Covid-19 patients to hospitals in the country are 61 (daily change -24.69%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).