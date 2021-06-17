LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

How Productive is an Hour of Work (where is Greece)? (infographic)

17 June 2021
8 Views

Figures from the OECD reveal the countries in which the average hour of work contributes the most to GDP. As our infographic shows, no matter how hard the average worker in Mexico works, they won’t be as productive (in GDP terms) as the average person toiling away in Ireland. An average hour’s work in the North American country contributed $20.3 to the economy while in Ireland this contribution is on average $102.7.

source statista

Infographic: How Productive is an Hour of Work? | Statista

You may be interested

Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The American president Joe Biden’s blunder after the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva has gone viral. It…

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west…

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 549, of which…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The American president Joe Biden’s blunder after the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva has gone viral. It all started when Biden, after the electrifying…

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west of Karpathos, fell yesterday afternoon in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)
WORLD
shares12 views
WORLD
shares12 views

Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The American president Joe Biden’s blunder after the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva has gone viral. It all started when Biden, after the electrifying…

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west of Karpathos, fell yesterday afternoon in the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments