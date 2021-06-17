LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Biden’s blunder as he confuses Putin with Trump (video)

17 June 2021
1 Views

The American president Joe Biden’s blunder after the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva has gone viral.

It all started when Biden, after the electrifying atmosphere in the meeting with Putin, tried to talk about the results of the talks.

You may be interested

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west…

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 549, of which…

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise

makis - Jun 16, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west of Karpathos, fell yesterday afternoon in the…

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 549, of which 1 was identified after checks at the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

How the Hellenic Navy tricked a Turkish corvette trying to stop a live fire exercise (photos)

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

The Turkish corvette Baykoz, which had departed from the Aksaz Turkish Navy Base opposite of Rhodes and was sailing west of Karpathos, fell yesterday afternoon in the…

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus Greece: 549 new cases, 330 intubated, 13 deaths

Panos - Jun 17, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 549, of which 1 was identified after checks at the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments