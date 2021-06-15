Mitsotakis – Erdogan meeting in Brussels has been concluded – The ice has broken
The meeting between the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Turkish President, Tayyip Recep Erdogan, took place in a positive atmosphere and it lasted one hour.
Government sources say that the ice has broken and the two men agreed to leave behind the tension of 2020, despite the very important differences that exist.
The Turkish president is expected to give a press conference later, where he is also expected to refer to his meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Earlier, however, he had tried to show a compromising face, speaking at an event of the German Marshall Fund, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
In view of the meetings with Kyriakos Mitsotakis and -mostly- Joe Biden, he described Greece as a NATO “ally”, while stating that the resumption of the dialogue between Greece and Turkey and the resolution of “bilateral issues”, as he said, will promote stability and prosperity in the region.
