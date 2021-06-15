“Constructive meeting” between Biden – Erdogan
On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden had a 45-minute meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“We had a good and constructive meeting”, was Biden’s first statement after their meeting.
For his part, Erdogan, in later statements, spoke of a productive and honest discussion.
The issues of S-400, the F-35, the developments in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, but also the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed.
Erdogan said his country has been left alone in the fight against terrorism and immigration.
“Mr. Biden and I had the opportunity to talk about our different views, but also the common points on which we can work together. We talked about possible steps we can take on issues of economics and mechanisms we can activate. It was a serious meeting to expand our cooperation, as there is a lot of room for that”, Erdogan said.
It was preceded by Erdogan’s four-on-four with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which the two men agreed to leave behind the tension of 2020, despite the very important differences that exist.
You may be interested
Civil Protection: € 1.76 billion fire protection program announced by Hardalias – ChrysochoidisPanos - Jun 16, 2021
The Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis described this year’s planning of the Civil Protection for the fire season as, a…
Coronavirus Greece: 835 new cases, 343 intubated, 22 deathsPanos - Jun 16, 2021
Greece announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 835, of…
Greek demographic collapse – 3 cities the size of Heraklion ‘lost’ in a decadePanos - Jun 16, 2021
Greece is facing an unprecedented demographic crisis, as its population in 2050 is projected to have fallen to 9 million,…
Leave a Comment