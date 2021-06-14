Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic

For four hours he fought like a real beast to get to where he dreamed of as a child.

Only against him was not just anyone but the top tennis player of recent years.

And unfortunately for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic proved today why he is at No.1 by making an epic come back in one of the best finals in Paris.

Stefanos reached top perfection in the first two sets, but that was not enough, with the Serb showing tremendous maturity and winning the next three reaching his 19th Grand Slam title (the two other top players Federer, Nadal have 20) and being the only one who has won all four Grand Slams twice.

And yet Stefanos looked at this legend of world sports in the eyes, forcing him to play to his limits and bring out his best in order to be able to beat him.

And perhaps the greatest recognition for Stefanos came at the time of the award when once again the whole stadium rhythmically shouted his name acknowledging his enormous effort.