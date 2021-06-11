LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”

10 June 2021
11 Views

It is considered one of the ‘superfoods’ produced in the Greek land, as it provides a multitude of nutrients. Corinthian raisins are also called “black gold”, as they are rich in fibre, sugars and micronutrients of particular value to the human body.

Part of the fibre of raisins concerns the so-called fructans, prebiotics with a positive effect on many health indicators.

A prebiotic is defined as any indigestible nutrient that beneficially affects the flora of the colon, by selectively promoting the growth and / or action of one or a group of bacteria, which have been shown to improve the health of the body. Think of it like this: Every time you eat raisins, you feed the good bacteria in your gut.

The predominant nutrient in the Corinthian raisins is definitely potassium, while the latest analyses indicate that it also offers notable quantities antioxidants (vanillic acid, gallic acid, caffeic acid, quercetin, anthocyanins, etc.), as well as hydrosolubles B1, B2, B6, C, although it is a dried fruit.

A study by scientists from Harokopio University that researched the action of a special extract of Corinthian raisins on human colon cancer cells, concluded that the extract had significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and cytoprotective (stimulate mucus production and enhance blood flow throughout the lining of the gastrointestinal tract) effects.

The high content of powerful antioxidants in these raisins, which the human body can absorb and utilise (their scientific name is bioavailable), seems to be the main cause of these positive effects.

You may be interested

Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Ambassador of Argentina to Greece Mr. María Lucía Dougherty de Sánchez will be in…

Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 781, of which 2…

Visit the magical “Blue Lake” of Greece
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Visit the magical “Blue Lake” of Greece

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

Exploring the natural beauties of Greece is always a special treat, as you often come across unimaginable hidden gems. Sometimes,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Ambassador of Argentina to Greece Mr. María Lucía Dougherty de Sánchez will be in Hydra in order to attend events in…

Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 781, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of Hydra

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Ambassador of Argentina to Greece Mr. María Lucía Dougherty de Sánchez will be in Hydra in order to attend events in…

Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Coronavirus Greece: 781 new cases, 376 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 781, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments