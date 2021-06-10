PM Mitsotakis to open EU-Med7 ministers’ meeting in Athens on Friday
A meeting of the ministers of the EU Mediterranean countries (EU-Med7) will be held in Athens on Friday, with a focus on the preparations for the EU-Med7 Summit that will take place in Athens in September 2021.
Issues regarding the management of the pandemic, the Recovery and Resilience Fund (Next Generation EU), the green and digital transition, the European pillar of social rights, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration and the protection of the Mediterranean marine environment are on the meeting’s agenda.
