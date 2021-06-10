Guterres for a second term as UN Secretary-General

The United Nations Security Council has endorsed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second term, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him to the post for an additional five years, from 1 January 2022.

Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, President of the Council for June, said the General Assembly is likely to meet to approve his appointment on June 18.

Guterres succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017, just weeks before US President Donald Trump took office.

Guterres served as Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002 and then Head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees from 2005 to 2015.

As Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres was an ardent supporter of climate action, against Covid-19 for all and digital cooperation.