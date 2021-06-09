Russia building its first stealth naval ship
Russia is building its first naval ship that will be fully equipped with stealth technology to make it hard to detect, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.
The hull of the Mercury naval corvette dubbed project 20386 has already been built and the vessel is expected to be delivered to the navy next year, RIA reported, citing two unnamed sources in the shipbuilding industry.
The warship will be armed with cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and artillery, as well as being capable of searching for and destroying submarines, RIA said.
Source: reuters.com
