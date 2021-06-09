LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Europol: More than 800 arrests in global operation against organized crime

8 June 2021
More than 800 arrests, 700 searched sites in 17 countries, more than 8 tonnes of cocaine and $48 million in cash and cryptocurrencies are some of the results of Europol’s impressive international operation against organized crime.

According to the FBI, thanks to the operation, more than 100 lives were saved.

Europol announced in a press conference the results of the giant operation, which became possible after the deciphering of encrypted communications between criminals.

“This information has led to hundreds of police operations around the world over the past week, from New Zealand and Australia through Europe and the United States, with impressive results”, the Europol’s Deputy Director of Operations Jean-Philippe Lekoff stated in a press conference.

“More than 800 arrests have been made, more than 700 sites have been searched, more than 8 tonnes of cocaine have been found”, Lekoff said.

Although he did not specify how many arrests were made in each country, a Swedish official said 70 people had been arrested in Sweden and a Dutch official said 49 people had been arrested in the Netherlands.

Lekuf clarified that the participating countries include Australia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, New Zealand, Scotland, Britain, Germany and the USA.

