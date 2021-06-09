Coronavirus Greece: 1,339 new cases, 381 intubated, 30 deaths
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,339, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases is 411,534 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 40 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,665 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 30, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,331 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 381 (63.2% men). Their median age is 67 years. 87.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,520 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis: Greece now gradually entering a time of recoveryPanos - Jun 09, 2021
"I wanted to address the Parliament in order to stress the importance of the European Covid-19 Certificate. Its special contribution…
Coronavirus Greece: 1,339 new cases, 381 intubated, 30 deathsmakis - Jun 08, 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,339, of which 4…
The Places That Rich People Are Leaving (infographic)Panos - Jun 08, 2021
Data shows that 16,000 Chinese and 7,000 Indian high net worth individuals moved out of their respective countries in 2019.…
Leave a Comment