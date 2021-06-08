Coronavirus Greece: 1,339 new cases, 381 intubated, 30 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,339, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 411,534 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 40 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,665 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 30, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,331 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 381 (63.2% men). Their median age is 67 years. 87.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,520 patients have been discharged from the ICU.