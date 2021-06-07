LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8

7 June 2021
Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-5) to move into the French Open quarter-finals. The Greek will face the winner of the match between 2nd seeded Russian Daniel Medvedev and Cristian Garín.

