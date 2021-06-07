LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Impressive electronic warfare military exercise “Trojan Horse 21” (photos)

7 June 2021
28 Views

A medium-scale electronic warfare exercise was conducted from Monday, May 31st to Friday, June 4th in the wider region of the Western Peloponnese and the Ionian Sea.

This is the national interdisciplinary regular exercise after troops (TAMS) “Trojan Horse 21” which was designed by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff  (GEETHA) and executed under the direction of the Supreme Military Command of the Interior and Islands (ASDEN), with the participation of personnel and means of the three branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces, as well as with the assistance of NATO electronic warfare.

The focus of the exercise was to hone in on the practical training of the participating personnel in the execution of interdisciplinary Electronic Warfare (IS) operations, the testing of the Interdisciplinary System of Command and Control of the Armed Forces (SDEE) and the operational training in a realistic environment that mimics multiple threat conditions.

You may be interested

Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-5) to move into the French Open quarter-finals. The…

Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Greek police dismantled a drug trafficking ring operating in Mykonos after a coordinated operation between the Attica Organised Crime Division,…

Coronavirus Greece: 580 new cases, 398 intubated, 24 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 580 new cases, 398 intubated, 24 deaths

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 580, of which 4…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-5) to move into the French Open quarter-finals. The Greek will face the winner of the…

Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Greek police dismantled a drug trafficking ring operating in Mykonos after a coordinated operation between the Attica Organised Crime Division, the island’s coast guard, and local police…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-5) to move into the French Open quarter-finals. The Greek will face the winner of the…

Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos

Panos - Jun 07, 2021

Greek police dismantled a drug trafficking ring operating in Mykonos after a coordinated operation between the Attica Organised Crime Division, the island’s coast guard, and local police…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments