Coronavirus Greece: 580 new cases, 398 intubated, 24 deaths

7 June 2021
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 580, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 409.368 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 40 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,954 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,277 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 398 (62.2% men). Their median age is 67 years. 85.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,505 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Recent Comments