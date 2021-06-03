ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll
Ruling New Democracy maintains a 14-point lead over main opposition party SYRIZA, according to the new poll conducted by Pulse on behalf of SKAI TV.
In particular, on the question of which party the respondents intended to vote for, based on valid votes, ND received 38.5%, SYRIZA 24.5%, followed by the Movement for Change (KINAL) with 7%, KKE (Communist Party) with 5.5%, the Hellenic Solution with 4%, MERA25 with 3.5% and newly formed party Greeks with 1%.
When asked which of the politicians those polled believed was the most suitable for prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads with 18 points over Alexis Tsipras, gathering 43% to 25% for the leader of SYRIZA, while 28% said ‘neither of them.’
