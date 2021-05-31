Coronavirus Greece: 1,007 new cases, 481 intubated, 41 deaths
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,007, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.
The total number of cases is 402,306 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 23 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,865 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 41, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,095 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 481 (60.3% men). Their median age is 67 years. 86.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,429 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
