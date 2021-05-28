Coronavirus Greece: 1,585 new cases, 521 intubated, 40 deaths
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,585, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.
The total number of cases is 398,898 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,102 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 40, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,995 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 521 (61.8% men). Their median age is 67 years. 85.6% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,411 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Admissions of new Covid-19 patients to hospitals in the country are 231 (daily change + 12.14%).
The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).
You may be interested
The Intercept: Oracle boasted that its software was used against US protesters & then it took the Tech to ChinaPanos - May 28, 2021
As he helped plan massive demonstrations in Chicago to protest the 2012 NATO summit, Matt McLoughlin knew he was up against…
Greek-Australian man creates Google Map of Greek churches to connect Greeks across AustraliaPanos - May 28, 2021
22-year-old Australian-Greek, Costa Dantos, created a special map on the Google Maps platform, where he recorded and uploaded data for all of…
Journalist Uzay Bulut unveils Turkey’s Genocidal past, ongoing Human Rights violationsPanos - May 28, 2021
U.S. President, Joe Biden formally recognized the massacre of Armenians by the Turkish Ottoman Empire during WWI as an act of genocide,…
Leave a Comment