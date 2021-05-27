LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mondelez completes purchase of Greek snack/baked goods maker Chipita in deal worth 1.6bln€

27 May 2021
US multinational Mondelez this week finalized a roughly 1.6-billlion-euro deal whereby it will purchase Greece-based baked goods and snacks Chipita, one of the biggest local brand-names in southeast Europe.

The president and CEO of the Chicago-based concern, a producer of confectionery, foodstuffs, beverages and snack food, Dirk Van de Put, welcomed Chipita to Mondelez stable, saying the move is part of the latter’s strategy to become a global leader in the specific sector.

The acquisition of Chipita follows similar recent buyouts in other countries: Grenade in the UK; Gourmet Food Holdings in Australia, and Hu in the United States.

