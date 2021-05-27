American Airlines: 3 direct routes to link US with Greece this summer on a daily basis

American Airlines will restart its Athens to New York City route on June 5, using Boeing777-200s, followed by an Athens-Chicago route, and finally, a summer route connecting the Greek capital with Philadelphia, as of Aug. 18.

In a presentation in Athens, which was attended by US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, AA’s managing director for EMEA sales, Tom Lattig, said the US carrier was very enthusiastic about returning to Greece this summer.

He also cited increased interest in trips between the United States and Greece, allowing for friends and family to reunite on either side of the Atlantic and for holiday-makers of North America to enjoy a vacation in a historical Greece or the islands.